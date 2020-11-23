COVID19: Cypriots opting for civil weddings

More Greek Cypriot couples are opting to get married in a town hall as traditional church weddings take a back seat, as the coronavirus outbreak takes its toll on society.

Municipalities, which usually conduct civil weddings between foreign couples, are now reporting an increase in Greek Cypriots wanting to tie the knot at town halls due to uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

Dherynia Mayor Andros Karayiannis was quoted by website Philenews as saying that many young couples are rushing to get married via a civil union to legalize their relationship, protecting their children’s rights and their own.

Under government COVID restrictions wedding receptions are banned while large gatherings are also ruled out.

Due to the pandemic, many couples have postponed their traditional wedding for at least a year.

Karayiannis also said some brides who opt for a civil ceremony are heavily pregnant and want to get married before they give birth. Other couples are accompanied by a very young child.

“Several couples legalize their relationship so that they do not lose out on a state grant of up to €40,000 to obtain housing in a rural area,” said the Dherynia Mayor.

Karayiannis added, “most of the couples who opt for a civil marriage, say that as soon as the restrictions are overcome and the subsequent financial difficulties, they will also have a church marriage, which was their initial desire”.

He said civil weddings are usually simple affairs conducted in the presence of a few people.

“Despite the financial crisis, however, brides go to town halls in a wedding dress or formal gown while grooms always wear a suit.

“The traditional crowded festivities have now been replaced by dinner for a few people and end before the curfew comes into effect”.

The president of the Union of Municipalities, Larnaca Mayor, Andreas Vyras said: “While there is an increase in Greek Cypriot civil marriages in resort municipalities such as Larnaca, there is a 75% reduction in civil marriages between foreigners, due to the minimal presence of tourists.”