Cyprus warning for heavy thunderstorms

Following unsettled weather conditions prevailing over the island in the past 24 hours, Cyprus is in for more heavy thunderstorms, rain with the risk of hail, said the Meteorology Department on Friday afternoon.

Issuing a new yellow alert, the second in as many days, valid from 4 pm on Friday to 2 pm on Saturday the Met Office warned the public that extreme weather conditions are to continue through the weekend.

Downpours starting in the early hours of Friday morning, led to the flooding of streets in the Famagusta and Limassol districts where the fire service responding to numerous calls for help.

Limassol Municipality crews were reportedly at work on Friday preparing for more problems, ahead of the warning issued by the Met Office.

The Met Office said, “Isolated heavy thunderstorms are likely to affect mainly coastal areas while Friday other areas are more likely to be affected as well. Rainfall may exceed 35mm per hour, with the risk of hail”.

It warned people to take care especially if they are in exposed areas such as the mountains or other open terrain.

A low-pressure system is affecting the region but will gradually dissipate after Saturday afternoon.

Friday night will be mainly cloudy with local rain and isolated thunderstorms, accompanied by hail and strong winds primarily in coastal areas.

Night temperatures will fall to 11°C inland, around 13°C on the coast and 5C in the mountains.

On Saturday, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms accompanied by hail is expected. The weather will improve by the afternoon.

Temperatures will rise to 21°C inland around 22°C on the coast and 12°C in the mountains.

Sunday will start off mainly fine but there will be high cloud at intervals later in the day.