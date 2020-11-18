Larnaca Airport among best in Europe

Larnaca Airport was highly commended by the Airports Council International (ACI Europe), in the category 5-10 million passengers at the Best Airport Awards 2020.

Airports were evaluated on their performance, agility, and results in a newly created environment as a result of the pandemic.

CEO of Cyprus airports operator Hermes, Eleni Kaloyirou said: “The fact that a highly respected international panel of experts ranks Larnaca Airport amongst the best in Europe is an honour.

“This acknowledgement is very significant during such difficult times. It is a recognition which affirms the high level of services whilst at the same time reflects our commitment to preserving the safety of our staff and passengers.”

This accolade comes just days after Larnaca and Pafos airports received the ACI Airport Health Accreditation for measures and procedures introduced as a result of the pandemic.

The ACI EUROPE Awards recognise excellence and outstanding achievement across a whole range of activities.

They cover 5 traffic categories of the airport, including the brand-new ‘over 40 million passengers’ category.

‘UNDER 5 MILLION PASSENGERS’

This year’s Award in the ‘under 5 million passengers’ category went to Torino Airport for its swift response to the COVID-19 pandemic through the implementation of health and safety protocols in collaboration with local authorities to maintain operational continuity.

In particular, the airport was praised for the rapid introduction of body temperature screening, testing of passengers coming from areas severely affected by COVID-19 and the use of innovative technologies to ensure a touchless and safe passenger experience.

Cork Airport was highly commended in this category.

‘5-10 MILLION PASSENGERS’

The winner of the ‘5-10 million passenger’ category was Malta International Airport.

The airport secured the Award for its work on the creation of a contactless and safe passenger experience with the extensive use of partition walls and auto alerts to a dedicated Airport Care Team when passengers are not socially distancing.

The judges also highlighted the airport’s excellent online engagement with passengers and the incorporation of passenger feedback, enabling health and safety measures to be prioritised around passenger concerns.

Larnaca Airport was highly commended in this category.

‘10-25 MILLION PASSENGERS’ CATEGORY

This year’s Award in the ‘10-25 million passenger’ category went to Hamburg Airport.

The airport was singled out for its array of initiatives and innovations, in particular its “Notam for you” website and dedicated podcasts as a smart and engaging way to communicate with staff during remote working.

The airport also won praise from the judges for its focus on passenger needs including the establishment of two COVID-19 test centres offering free tests to passengers arriving from high-risk areas.

Lyon Saint-Exupéry Airport was highly commended in this category.

‘25-40 MILLION PASSENGERS’ CATEGORY

The winner of the ’25-40 million passengers’ category was Lisbon Airport.

The judges considered that the airport excels in ensuring a contactless and safe passenger experience, namely with the rollout of the ‘Biometrics on the move’ project and the introduction of advanced UV disinfection technology.

The airport was also praised for using passenger feedback to continue to improve the safety and health measures in place.

Sabiha Gökçen International Airport was highly commended in this category.

‘OVER 40 MILLION PASSENGERS’ CATEGORY

This year’s Award in the ‘over 40 million passengers’ category went to Aeroporti di Roma S.p.a. in recognition of its comprehensive health and safety measures to restore passenger confidence and its strong stakeholder and community engagement.

Aeroporti di Roma’s leadership in managing the COVID-19 crisis was underlined by the judges, in particular the drive-in antigen test centre at Rome Fiumicino Airport and the use of new technologies such as automated sanitation and the ‘’smart helmet’’ to monitor passengers’ body temperature via thermal radiation.

Istanbul Airport was highly commended for this award.

ECO-INNOVATION AWARD

The Eco-Innovation Award specifically recognises airports’ outstanding environmental performance, in particular innovative approaches to environmental management.

This year’s Eco-Innovation Award went to Budapest Airport (currently accredited at Level 3+ Neutrality within Airport Carbon Accreditation), which had applied under the discipline of Climate Change.

The airport was commended for a strong focus on enhancing e-mobility with partner companies and travelling public/employees, leading to emissions reductions both land and airside.

HR EXCELLENCE AWARD

This year’s HR Excellence Award went to Malta International Airport. The airport was honoured for its comprehensive employee-centric approach based on promoting information sharing, providing a safe working environment and ensuring employee wellbeing (physical and mental).

The judges underlined the airport’s special focus on staff feedback and staff training, including a dedicated e-training platform, and its employee recognition and retention strategy.