Yellow alert for stormy weather

The Cyprus Met Office issued a yellow alert Monday as the weather changed rapidly during the early hours with heavy showers and hail in most parts of the country.

The yellow warning for stormy weather on Monday applies from 4.30 am until 4 pm.

The meteorological service said rainfall was unusually high for the season, falling at a rate of 35 millimetres an hour.

This is the first yellow alert for wet weather since the consecutive extreme heat warnings.

Residents of Nicosia did not need to be told by the service about the change in the weather, as most were woken up by loud thunder, bright lightning, and heavy rain pre-dawn.

A number of villages in the Nicosia district experienced power cuts as falling tree branches contacted electricity cables, causing outages.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) Christina Papadopoulou, electricity supply was restored in the early hours of Monday to all Nicosia villages with the exception of Psimolofou, where technicians were still working to repair the damage.

The Met Office warned drivers to “be aware of the potential for flash flooding. Difficult driving conditions due to reduced visibility and aquaplaning may prevail in some areas”.

Temperatures are forecast to rise to 24°C in most areas and 14°C in the mountains with more rain in store on higher ground.

Until Thursday the weather will be partly cloudy with occasional showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Temperatures will remain at the same levels which are normal for the time of year.

Cyprus weather has finally cooled down, after seeing a long, hot dry summer with the island baking under unusually high temperatures for the past four months.

The highest temperature recorded for October was recorded in Nicosia on 7 October where the thermometer hit 40.4°C.

It was the highest temperature recorded for October since 1982.

The Met office said other warm-weather records were broken in July, August, and September.

In July, Cyprus saw daily maximum temperatures reaching or exceeding 40 degrees Celsius more times (17) than in any other July since 1983, and the second hottest day on record at 44.6°C.

August had 12 days with temperatures equal or above 40°C, which is a record for the month, and the third hottest day ever with 44.5°C on 31 August.

In September, Cyprus sweated under the hottest day on record as top temperatures reached a whopping 46.2°C.