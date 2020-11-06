COVID19: Cyprus virus landscape worsening 

Cyprus’ epidemiological data has dangerously deteriorated to a 14-day cumulative rate of 207.9 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population with over half the infections in the Limassol hotspot.

Compared to the data available at the end of September, Cyprus COVID-19 rate has recorded an increase of 1590.24% going up from 12.3 cases to 207.9 per 100,000.

On 24 October, the rate was 158.1 cases per 100,000 over a fortnight, it worsened by 31 October.

Cyprus could boast about its success in handling the pandemic up until the roller coaster of cases that peaked at 233 on Thursday.

Its COVID-19 14-day cumulative notification rate is now worse than Greece which has 165.8 per 100,000 and Canada (110.3) which the EU has removed from its safe travel list.

The Health Ministry said Friday the surge of cases of SARS-CoV-2, justifies its decision to dedicate all of Famagusta General, currently acting the referral hospital for COVID-19, to accommodate an influx of patients needing treatment.

According to the latest epidemiological report prepared by the government’s advisory team, 7.4% (328) of people with COVID-19 received hospital care, as of October 31.

The median age of hospitalised patients was 59 (IQR: 47-72years). Hospitalized cases were mainly males (199; 60.7%).

The median age of patients still hospitalised (43) is 65 (IQR: 54-76years) and 60.5% are male.

In the last 14 days (18-31October), 1,800cases were diagnosed, out of which 6.7% (120) were imported, 85.3% (1,536) were locally acquired, and 8% (n = 144) are unknown.

Among 1,800 cases diagnosed since 18 October, 51.5% are male (927) and 48.3% female (869); for four cases (0.2%) sex is unknown.

By age group, cases include 289 infants, children and adolescents aged 0-17 (16.1%), 1,307 adults aged 18-59 years (72.6%), 186 persons aged 60 and older(10.3%),and for 18 cases (1%) information was missing.

The median age of all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days is 33 (IQR: 23-48years). The median age of adult cases (≥ 18 years) is 38years (IQR: 27-51years).

Among all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days, 1,046 (58.1%) were reported in Limassol district, 273 (15.2%) in Paphos, 187 (10.4%) in Nicosia, 109 (6.1%) in Larnaca, 71 (3.9%) in Famagusta, and 114 (6.3%) were reported either in the British Bases or had a residence abroad, or information was not available.

Limassol’s 14-day cumulative notification rate was reported to be on 31 October 320 per 100,000, and Paphos 180.

Cyprus cases tally on Thursday was 5,333.

Mortality rate

As of 31 October, 33 deaths were reported in Cyprus (Case Fatality Risk-CFR: 0.8%).

The mortality for COVID-19 is 3.8per 100,000 population. Twenty-three deaths (69.7%) occurred in men and 10 (30.3%) in women; the median age of all deaths was 76 (IQR: 68-79years).

Twelve deaths were reported among residents in Larnaca, eight in Paphos, five each in Nicosia and Limassol, and three in Famagusta.

The median time from date of sampling to death was 11 days (IQR: 5-29days). COVID-19 was the underlying cause of death for 26 of 33 fatalities.

A total of 483,898 tests have been performed as of October 31 (55,245.8 per 100,000 population).

Over the last 14 days, 49,643 tests have been performed (5,667.7 per 100,000 population).