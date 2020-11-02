COVID19: Hospital patients becoming younger

Coronavirus patients in need of hospitalisation are getting younger as the median age of people currently in hospital with COVID-19 is now 50, a drop of nine years compared to just over a week ago.

In comments to Alpha TV, Famagusta General’s chief scientist Amalia Hadjiyianni stressed that younger people have also been affected by the virus, as more of them need hospital care.

“On 24 October there were 33 patients with COVID-19 with a median age of 59. At the moment we have 25 patients with a median age of 50, of which 4 are in the hospital Acute Care Unit”.

She noted that on Monday, one more patient was discharged, adding that patients discharged to continue their treatment at home in self-isolation.

The average time patients spend in the hospital is about 10 days.

Famagusta’s General, acting as the country’s referral hospital for COVID-19 has seen additional medics and nurses join its staff, while it has increased its COVID bed capacity from 35 to 59 by turning its pathology department into a ward dedicated to patients with the virus.

Last week, Cyprus state health services organisation (OKYPY) asked the Health Ministry to establish a second reference hospital for COVID-19, an indication it fears an increase in admissions over the coming weeks.

According to reports, the country’s health authorities have looked into the request and are leaning towards setting up a second referral hospital at Limassol General.