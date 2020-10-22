COVID19: Anassa Hotel suspends operations, 13 staff infected

The luxury Anassa Hotel in Polis Chrysochous, Paphos announced Thursday it is suspending operations after 13 of its staff contracted coronavirus.

Anassa’s owner Thanos Hotels said in a statement it has informed the Ministry of Health that 13 staff members of the five-star Paphos hotel have tested positive for Covid-19.

All 13 cases were found after being tested within the contact tracing process for other confirmed cases.

According to Thanos Hotels, the confirmed cases were staff who work ‘back-of-the-house’, in departments that are not in direct contact with customers, several of them have been self-isolating for a few days.

Thanos Hotels said it acted within the framework of the safety protocol, to protect the health of its employees and customers.

“The hotel management immediately informed the staff and current guests, as well as the people who were planning to spend their holidays at the hotel,” said the company.

In the framework of the track-and-trace process, staff members who underwent the necessary medical examinations were placed under quarantine while the company had more than 500 tests among their staff carried out as a precaution.

“With a sense of responsibility towards its customers, employees and associates and taking seriously into account the increased number of positive cases in the area of Polis Chrysochous, Thanos Hotels has decided to suspend the operation of Anassa Hotel.”

A recent spike of coronavirus cases at Polis Chrysochous has led the local Parents Association to call for schools in the area to close for two weeks.

Reportedly, organized parents and guardians of children at two state high schools – gymnasium and Lyceum – in Polis Chrysochous were alarmed after 10 new coronavirus cases emerged from 250 lab tests through a private initiative.