COVID19: Cyprus at critical point but no national lockdown

The pandemic in Cyprus is at a critical juncture but there are no plans to enforce a national lockdown, said Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou.

On Saturday President Nicos Anastasiades will preside over an emergency meeting of the epidemiological team to assess the situation and new measures could be announced.

Ioannou chaired with the Minister of Finance a meeting with trade unions and employers on COVID measures taken in the workplace.

He said that the goal was to request their cooperation as many positive cases were being found in the workplace.

“We all need to realise the importance of individual responsibility…only through collective effort will we be able to address this second wave,” said Ioannou.

Ioannou said the important thing is to observe the protocols but the dramatic increase in cases has worried the President who was alarmed at cases surpassing the 100 barrier on Thursday.

“Our strategy is based on lots of testing, timely contact tracing, health protocols, information and monitoring. All these need to work together to see results.”

“We want to avoid the possibility of a total lockdown, we do not want to be led there and it is not our goal because it will be catastrophic for the economy.”

But Ioannou said more local measures are needed, especially in Limassol where most of the new cases are sourced.

“What is happening in Limassol, could happen in other areas of Cyprus in just a few days. The situation could get out of control in other towns in a matter of days.

“The situation is at a very crucial point.”