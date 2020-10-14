COVID19: Spectre of lockdown looms as cases rise

Cyprus Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou meets his top scientists on Wednesday to discuss a possible lockdown option as COVID cases have rocketed out of control in recently.

He has expressed “deep concern” over a record increase in the number of COVID-19 cases reported in Cyprus in the last 24 hours.

Cyprus reported 83 daily cases on Tuesday, the highest daily level since the outbreak began, beating the previous peak on April 1 (58).

Ioannou urged people to observe the measures in place while convening an extraordinary meeting of the scientific team to review the latest data and the next steps forward.

“I have just been informed of the results so far from diagnostic tests done in the last 24 hours, which will be announced later in the afternoon and I wish to express my deep concern for the extremely alarming increase of cases, particularly the upward trend observed,” Ioannou said on Tuesday.

“The rapid deterioration of the country`s epidemiological picture in recent days, has forced us to extend restrictive measures and it cannot be ruled out that they may be further intensified if this is deemed to be necessary, a development which we would not wish for,” he added.

The Minister urged people for their cooperation, so that “the situation can stay at a manageable level and prevent irreversible conditions from occurring, which would place the health of our fellow citizens at risk.”

He said experts will “review the latest data and discuss ways to handle the situation as it evolves in light of the new worrying trend.”