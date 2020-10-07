COVID19: Containment measures extended in Larnaca

Cyprus’ Health Ministry has extended for another week a set of restrictive measures for the district of Larnaca where several COVID-19 clusters are still growing.

The Health Ministry said: “The number of cases reported in recent days is an indication that protocols are not being followed, resulting in transmission chains created within the family, work and social environment of people who are infected”.

The Ministry called on the public to adhere to personal hygiene measures and protocols and to contact their GP on the onset of any COVID-19 symptoms such as dry cough, fever, shortness of breath, loss of smell or taste.

The measures curtailing social gatherings were expected to expire on Thursday after two-week enforcement.

Now they will remain until October 15.

Under the restrictions, household gatherings in Larnaca will remain limited to 10 people.

Social gatherings held in the Larnaca district cannot have more than 10 people present whether indoors or in outdoor public spaces, children included.

A ceiling of 75 people is placed on indoor catering and 150 in outdoor hospitality facilities.

There can be no more than 10 per table/reservation at restaurants.

A maximum of 75 people is allowed inside Larnaca’s churches while football games and other sports events will be played without fans.

Theatres and cinemas can continue working as long as they do not allow more than 75 people inside or 150 outdoors.

Wedding and christening receptions will continue to be banned in an attempt to minimize physical contact at such social events.

People who have a wedding or a christening planned will have to make do with dinner-only events which cannot host more than 350 people.

Another set of restrictions that came into effect on Monday, puts a 14-day freeze on all football activity in Larnaca and Famagusta at academy youth level (under 18s).