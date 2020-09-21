COVID19: Turkish Cypriot cases fall to month-low

Turkish Cypriot health authorities reported six coronavirus cases on Sunday the lowest level recorded this month after reporting 43 cases in the previous two days.

Sunday’s six cases were reported from a lower number of 1,105 tests carried out.

It is only the third time this month, that authorities in the north reported single-digit cases and the first since 2 September.

Six is the lowest number of daily new cases reported in September with this month’s infections at 369 — a daily average of 18.5 cases.

According to data released on Sunday evening, the total of COVID-19 cases reached 700 in the north.

Cases peaked on 8 September when authorities announced a staggering 38 cases.

The course of the virus in the north during September contrasts starkly with the Republic of Cyprus which had kept COVID cases lower.

During September, the Republic reported a much lower 112 cases (the total stands at 1,600 since the outbreak).

However, the Republic did confirm an unusually high 35 new cases over the weekend due to local clusters growing.

Divided Cyprus now has a total of 2,300 coronavirus cases and 26 deaths.

Authorities in the Turkish occupied north were hoping to see numbers drop after imposing travel restrictions and lockdown measures following a resurgence of the virus.

Earlier in the month, a four-day lockdown of the airport was followed by a travel ban for foreign nationals.

According to an official count in the north, 592 cases were reported since July 1 when the north opened its ports of entry to travellers, arriving mainly from coronavirus-struck Turkey.

Turkey reported another 1,519 new COVID-19 cases and 61 deaths on Sunday.

Before opening up its ports of entry, the north had seen a 75-day lull reporting zero cases since April 17.

Fines were introduced for breaking quarantine, not wearing a mask in crowded places, or keeping to social distancing rule.

Fines range from €40 for not wearing a mask to €2000 for breaking quarantine laws. The minimum wage in the north is around €405.