COVID19: Teacher found positive, students quarantined

Scores of high-school students in Nicosia and Famagusta have been placed in quarantine along with their parents after a teacher tested positive to coronavirus, it emerged on Friday.

The case was among 10 announced on Thursday.

The teacher had come into contact with a previously confirmed case which is reportedly part of a cluster of family members.

Reports said the educator taught classes in two schools in the districts of Nicosia and Famagusta with the children involved already being tested for the virus.

The pupils who came into contact with the teacher have been placed in quarantine in line with health protocols, said Costas Hadjisavvas the head of secondary teachers’ union OELMEK on Friday.

Talking to Alpha TV station, Hadjisavvas said the classrooms have been deep cleaned while health authorities were trying to trace the teacher’s contacts.

“Children affected, will self-isolate and continue their education through remote education,” said OELMEK’s leader.

It is thought to be the first known cases of a teacher contracting COVID-19 since state schools reopened on Monday.