Cyprus hails Bahrain-Israel normalisation

Cyprus has applauded the agreement to establish diplomatic relations between Bahrain and Israel calling it another positive step for regional peace and stability.

The Foreign Ministry tweeted on Monday: “Cyprus welcomes the agreement for the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and Israel.”

“This constitutes another positive development for peace and stability in the region following a similar decision announced by Israel and the UAE last month.”

Bahrain is the second Gulf country to normalize ties with Israel after the United Arab Emirates said they would do so a month ago, moves forged partly through shared fears of Iran.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and the tiny Gulf kingdom of Bahrain had agreed to normalize relations.

The move came on the heels of an announcement last month that the UAE would establish full ties with Israel, bringing a long-covert relationship into the open.

Bahrain was seen as moving closer to Israel in recent years and hosted the rollout of the economic element of the Trump administration’s Israeli-Palestinian peace plan earlier this year.