Cyprus hot spell lingers

Cyprus continues to swelter under unusually high temperatures in September as the Meteorology Department issued another yellow alert for “extreme heat” on Friday as maximum temperatures soar to 40°C.

Forecasts say that Cyprus is to ‘cool off’ by Monday with top temperatures returning to the seasonal norm of 35°C.

Temperatures on Friday are expected to reach at least 40°C inland, 33-35°C on the coast and 31°C in mountain areas.

The island has endured a sizzling heatwave with temperatures of 40°C or above.

September ushered the hottest day ever recorded on the island with a scorching 46.2°C in Nicosia last Friday.

Cyprus will stay in bake mode until Saturday when temperatures are expected to drop to 38°C, with a slight possibility of local showers on higher ground.

On Sunday, maximum temperatures are forecast to remain at the same levels.

Friday’s yellow alert will be in place from 12 pm until 5 pm.

So far this year there have been over 76 weather warning issued by the Department for extreme weather conditions.

The Met Office said in its warning, “some health risks amongst vulnerable people, like the elderly and very young, is possible.”

People are advised to stay in the shade, avoid strenuous exercise outside, while vulnerable groups should remain indoors and keep cool.

Fire hazards remain high with the public urged to avoid any action or activity which may cause a fire.

Lighting a fire for food preparation is only allowed in specified areas at picnic sites.

The public should call 1408 (Forestry Department) or 112 (Fire Department) if smoke or fire is spotted.

Cyprus is well overdue for cooler temperatures, having already witnessed its hottest July and August on record.

The average daily maximum temperature in July was 39.7°C and 39.5°C during August as the island experienced a series of week-long heatwaves.