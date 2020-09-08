Black holes and Big Bang theories

The Cyprus Space Exploration Organisation (CSEO), has launched a bi-weekly series of live webinars titled “2030: SpaceWorks” with some of the leading scientists on space, astronomy, and cosmology.

Tuesday’s premiere episode presents a legend of Cosmology – Sir Roger Penrose – the founding father of quantum gravity and a world-leading expert on black holes.

He shared the Wolf Prize for physics with Stephen Hawking for his work on the Penrose-Hawking singularity theorems.

Penrose, will be speaking about: “Black Holes: Windows to a time before the Big Bang?” and announcing a brand-new discovery, regarding the creation of the Universe.

CSEO chief George Danos said that in the next decades’ space exploration will grow profoundly with space activities visibly gearing up to an impressive level as the private sector takes a much more prominent role.

SpaceWorks https://www.spaceexploration.org.cy/spaceworks/ will continue in future episodes with a journey to the Moon and Mars and ask questions on Life in the Universe, protecting our planet, finding resources on asteroids and exploring our solar system and beyond.

The webinars will be broadcasted online free and expected to reach tens of thousands of viewers globally.