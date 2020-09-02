Cyprus records hottest August ever

Last month, Cyprus witnessed the hottest August on record with the daily average temperature recorded in Nicosia reaching a blistering 39.5 degrees Celsius.

The second highest daily average for the month was recorded in August 2010 when average temperatures recorded standing at 39.3֯ C.

August 2010 included the hottest day ever recorded in Cyprus with maximum temperatures soaring to 45.6֯ C.

Met Office stations on 31 August recorded their highest temperatures ever with the Athienou station recording the highest temperature since 1978, when the station was launched, with temperatures soaring to 44.1֯ C.

Prodromos’ station recorded a record 37°C, the highest since 1958.

August 2020 was also the hottest month, in terms of the number of days with maximum temperatures reaching or even exceeding 40 degrees Celsius.

August 2020 equalled August 2010’s record with 12 days of temperatures reaching or exceeding 40֯ C.

August this year recorded the third-highest temperature ever, as the last day of the month reached a scorching 44.5֯ C.

The second-highest temperature was recorded in July this year as temperatures reached 44.6֯ C while the hottest day ever recorded was 1 August 2010.

August’s records follow the hottest July in the past 37 years.

In July, Cyprus saw daily maximum temperatures reaching or even exceeding 40 degrees Celsius more times (17) than in any other July since 1983.

The average daily maximum temperature in July was 39.7°C with the island experiencing a series of week-long heatwaves with a high of 42°C.

Meanwhile, Cyprus is not yet done with extreme heatwaves this year, the island will bake under temperatures of 44° C on Friday.

According to Met Office, maximum temperatures on Thursday will reach 41֯ C, only to take off on Friday reaching 43-44֯ C, with temperatures remaining at the same levels over the weekend.

Normal average temperatures for the season is 35֯ C.

The weather on Wednesday will see temperatures rise to 38°C inland, 31֯ C in the mountains and on the west coast and around 33֯ C in other coastal areas.

The fire hazard is high in all forest areas.