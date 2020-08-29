August waves goodbye with another Cyprus scorcher

Cyprus could not wave goodbye to August without another heatwave to get it through the summer with maximum temperatures expected to soar to 40 degrees Celsius and above over the next three days.

The Department of Meteorology issued an ‘extreme high-temperature warning’ for Saturday with maximum temperatures reaching a scorching 40 degrees Celsius inland.

Hotter than usual weather is predicted to continue on Sunday when it will go up another notch to 41°C.

A hot air mass is affecting the region, keep temperatures above the seasonal average while it may slip a degree on Tuesday.

Above-average temperatures will make feel uncomfortably hot until the start of next week.

The Met Office has issued over 70 hot weather warning this year.

Saturday’s yellow alert comes into effect at 1 pm until 5 pm.

The Met Office said in its warning, “some health risks amongst vulnerable people, like the elderly and very young, is possible.”

People are advised to stay in the shade, avoid strenuous exercise outside, while vulnerable groups should remain indoors and keep cool.

Maximum temperatures on Saturday will rise to 40°C inland range between 32-34°C in coastal areas and 32°C in the mountains.

Night-time temperatures will dip to 22°C inland and 23°C in coastal areas while staying a bit cooler at 21°C on higher ground.

Fire hazards remain high with the public urged to avoid actions and activities which may cause a fire.

Cyprus witnessed its hottest July in the past 37 years.

In July, Cyprus saw daily maximum temperatures reaching or even exceeding 40 degrees Celsius more times (17) than in any other July since 1983.