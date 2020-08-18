Greek FM in Cyprus as Turkey turns up the heat

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is on a working visit to Cyprus Tuesday to coordinate actions as Turkey escalates tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean.

During his one-day visit to Nicosia Dendias will meet Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and hold talks with Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides.

The agenda of discussions will focus on recent developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the escalation of Turkish illegal actions in the region.

Moreover, the agenda will include the Greek-Cypriot cooperation on a European level, as well as in the context of alliances in the region such as with Israel and Egypt.

The Cyprus Foreign Ministry said, “the two Ministers will hold a tete-a-tete meeting to be followed by consultations in the presence of officials from both countries”.

“Discussions will focus on the state of play in the Eastern Mediterranean in the light of the continued escalation of Turkish illegal actions, placing special emphasis on the coordination of actions on all fronts to counter this escalation,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Ankara has caused frictions by sending a research vessel – escorted by Turkish naval ships – into Greek waters while also dispatching a drillship to Cyprus.

Brussels has reaffirmed its full solidarity with Cyprus, in respect of its sovereignty and sovereign rights but Nicosia says this is not enough to placate Turkey.

The EU has imposed sanctions against two Turkish officials in response to Turkey’s unauthorised drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.