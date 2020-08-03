Cyprus endured hottest July for 37 years

In July, Cyprus witnessed daily maximum temperatures reaching or even exceeding 40 degrees Celsius more times than in any other July since 1983.

According to official statistics, July was the month with the highest average daily maximum temperatures recorded for 37 years.

The average daily maximum temperature in July this year was 39.7°C with the island experiencing a series of week-long heatwaves with a high of 42°C.

The thermometer reached 40°C or beyond more times than any other July since 1983, triggering countless warnings for extreme heat (yellow and amber alerts).