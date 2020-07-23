Cyprus cools off ahead of another scorching weekend

Cyprus got a small break from extreme summer conditions on Thursday as it recorded a maximum temperature of 39 degrees Celsius inland, but is expected to rise again on Friday exceeding 40֯ C with the weather remaining hot over the weekend.

Thursday’s temperature will still be higher than normal by one degree, around 32°C along the west coast, 32°C on other coasts and around 29°C in the mountains.

While already issuing 41 warnings for high temperatures this year, the Cyprus met office said that the public should be wary of high temperatures over the next few days and that “some health risks amongst vulnerable people, e.g. the elderly and very young, are possible.”

Night-time temperatures will dip to 25°C inland and the western coast, 23°C in other coastal areas and 19°C on higher ground.

Friday will see temperatures rise to 40 degrees inland, 35֯ C on the south and east coasts, around 33֯ C on the rest of the coast and 29 degrees in the mountains.

On Saturday, Sunday and Monday the weather will be mostly clear in the afternoon, but local clouds could produce rain, mainly in the mountains. The temperature is to remain above average for the season.