Cyprus to create agency to promote higher education

Nicosia aims to establish an agency for the promotion of Cyprus tertiary education that will attract students from both home and abroad.

Cyprus House speaker Demetris Syllouris met on Tuesday with ministers and academics to discuss the establishment of an agency to promote higher education.

He said the meeting took place after consultation with Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades to set a specific timeframe.

“Today’s meeting has laid the groundwork, we will quickly proceed to establish this agency before the end of the year, that would promote the great work achieved by both public and private initiatives,” Syllouris said.

Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou said the development of university education is an important pillar of government policy.

“In recent years, the vision to convert Cyprus as a hub for tertiary education is taking shape,” Prodromou said.

He noted a significant number of foreign students study in Cyprus which could make it a credible regional education centre.

He also said his Ministry will table a bill to Parliament promoting foreign language courses (mainly in English) in state-owned universities to attract foreign undergraduates.

Energy Minister Natasa Pilides said the tertiary education is one of the fastest-growing sectors in Cyprus with prospects for attracting students from Europe and the rest of the world.

“Therefore, coordinated action for the promotion of quality education and attracting students and researchers with special emphasis in innovation is something that could bring benefits for Cyprus,” Pilides said.

Pantelis Sklias, President of the Conference of Rectors of Cypriot universities and Rector said he supports the initiative believing it will yield positive results for the Cypriot society.