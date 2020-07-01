COVID19: Cyprus new case linked to Bulgaria flight

Cyprus health authorities confirmed another new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday which involves a person returning to Cyprus from Bulgaria last month.

The new positive case was identified from 1,204 tests, bringing total COVID-19 infections since the outbreak in March to 999.

Wednesday’s infection was identified through 36 tests carried out on tracing contacts of known cases, as the passenger was reported as a close contact of a case found earlier in June.

The two people involved are related and were on board a flight returning from Bulgaria on 23 June.

This latest case was initially found to be negative to the virus after being tested at the airport upon arrival.

Bulgaria at the time was regarded as a low-risk country, slated in Category A and then classified among higher-risk destinations.

Visitors from Category A countries do not need to provide a negative coronavirus test before entering.

Cyprus still remains one of the few countries with under 1000 COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, some 205 tests carried out by general hospital Microbiology Labs returned negative, as did another 437 tests on repatriated Cypriots or passengers arriving in Cyprus, said the Health Ministry.

Some 252 tests carried out in the context of referrals by GPs and special group screenings through the public health centres, and another 196 through private initiative were also negative.

On Wednesday, one patient was being treated at Famagusta General, the COVID-19 referral hospital.

According to the Health Ministry, the patient’s condition is stable.