Man held after Indian killed in central Nicosia

A 27-year old suspect was remanded in custody for eight days on Monday in connection with the killing of an Indian man who died as a result of a brawl which erupted in Nicosia’s Ledra Street.

The fight took place in the middle of the busy commercial street on Sunday around 9.30 pm, when according to a police source, about 15 people attacked a group of three with sticks and knives.

In the group of three, a 21-year-old Indian national was fatally wounded and another two were injured.

The two were taken to Nicosia hospital where one is being treated while the other one has been discharged.

Police said the fight broke out among foreign nationals with evidence indicating that the group of some 15 people ambushed the three.

It started at the top of the pedestrianized street and continued into a side street.

The man reportedly died from a wound inflicted by a sharp object.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the area.

In comments to CyBC, Cyprus Justice Minister George Savvides said the government is particularly concerned over such incidents, noting that authorities are unable to constantly police specific areas.

“It’s easy to say that some areas need permanent policing, but the issue is whether the police have the manpower to do so.”

Savvides added recruitment procedures for the police are picking up speed.

Government Spokesman Kyriacos Koushos said, “we are in contact with the Justice Minister in order to draw up a response to such incidents”.

Police said they were going to step up patrols in areas like Ledra Street following the deadly incident.