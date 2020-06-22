Angelicoussis chooses SAP OnBoard for 127-ship fleet

Angelicoussis Group, the largest Greek-owned and Greek-flag fleet of bulk carriers, tankers and LNG vessels, has chosen SAP OnBoard for management of its entire fleet of 127 ships, providing almost real-time communication with each ship.

In an announcement, SAP Hellas said it has successfully implemented the new S/4HANA on Cloud ERP as well as the SAP OnBoard, making it one of the largest and most innovative implementations of the specific platform in the Greek market and worldwide.

SAP said the new solution’s structure is based on S/4HANA (installed on HANA Enterprise Cloud) and Cloud solution SAP SuccessFactors for crew management as well as human resource management (HRMS) of the Group.

SAP OnBoard, a third innovative solution based on SAP Edge Services, introduces specific functions of S/4HANA in the fleet.

The enterprise software giant said the benefits of SAP OnBoard include “minimising the barriers in data and knowledge sharing, replacing various systems with a more functional, centralised one, simplifying and significantly reducing the workload of captains thanks to the secure, remotely controlled on-board solutions installed on ships and the real-time and any-time access to quality data and financial information.”

The project – which was completed within the 12-month deadline – was implemented by SAP Hellas’ Services team and four partners, who worked as a team, to ensure the success of this great endeavour.

The implementation of the system will be discussed during a virtual event on June 30, “Shipping the Future with SAP”, introduced by Andreas Xirocostas, MD SAP Greece, Cyprus and Malta.