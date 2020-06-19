New Ayia Napa Marina boosting blue growth

The newly-built Ayia Napa Marina will greatly contribute to developing maritime tourism in Cyprus while boosting blue growth, said Cyprus Deputy Shipping Minister Natasa Pilides.

The Minister this week visited Ayia Napa Marina berthing facilities, which opened at the beginning of June, following a trial period.

Speaking to reporters, Pilides thanked the Marina’s CEO Stavros Caramondanis who had given her a tour of the facility, noting it was “this magnificent project”.

She said: “Ayia Napa Marina will upgrade maritime tourism in Cyprus and blue growth, which is one of the main development pillars of the European Union.

It contributes greatly to attracting quality tourists throughout the year while contributing to the development of the maritime tourism sector”

Pilides was commenting on the occasion of Ayia Napa Marina opening its doors for commercial use by yacht owners on Thursday.

Caramondanis said the Marina will contribute substantially to the revitalization of the area, turning Ayia Napa into the jewel of the Eastern Mediterranean.

“Ayia Napa’s Marina is a unique project not only for Cyprus but for the entire Eastern Mediterranean, while the facility is equipped with cutting-edge technology”.

The opening of Ayia Napa Marina berthing facilities follows a Cyprus Navy exercise at the facilities of the marina which saw five vessels participate in a trial run to test the technical specifications and operational capabilities of the marina that is currently under construction.

A military source had told CNA that provisions were made in the marina’s technical specifications, at the suggestion of the construction company, to be able to host Cyprus naval vessels.

The same source also indicated the marina’s strategic and operational importance for the Famagusta District, which is separated from the rest of the Republic by the adjacent British Bases.

The marina can accommodate large vessels such as cruise ships.

Commercial and real estate construction on the site, halted during the pandemic, restarted on 21 May and is gradually picking up speed, the project’s Marketing Manager Savvas Christodoulou told the Financial Mirror.

Christodoulou said: “The commercial zone is expected to be completed by the end of the year and housing development will be completed by the end of 2022, while construction works on the housing facilities are expected to be completed sometime towards the end of 2023.

“It is important to note that, as the agreement with the state provides, we have delivered the berths and building-related to administration and, which have already begun to receive boats.”

The Marina project will also offer 220 luxury apartments in two towers, 35 luxury villas, a marina with significant mooring capacity and world-class facilities for 600 yachts, a shipyard, and a series of select shops and restaurants offering services and amenities for those living in, and visiting, the marina.

Billionaire Egyptian investor Naguib Sawiris in 2017 launched the €300 mln project in partnership with Cypriot entrepreneur Stavros Caramondanis.

The project, developed by ΜΜ Makronisos Marina and contracted to Terna AE of Greece, includes commercial and residential property of 30,000 sqm and employ 800 people during the construction phase while creating 200 jobs for its operation.