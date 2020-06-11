COVID19: Cyprus reports only one new case

Keeping a lid on COVID-19 infections, Cyprus confirmed just one new coronavirus case on Thursday from an above-average 2,518 tests.

The Health Ministry said the new case involving a person who was being treated at a private clinic for other health issues and was tested privately.

The Ministry noted that the person had been repatriated from the UK earlier in May, stating that health authorities are looking into the individual’s close contacts to determine whether the patient contracted the virus in Cyprus or in the UK prior to their repatriation.

Health authorities have also conducted 1,189 tests on students and teachers with none of the tests returning a positive result.

Some 49 tests conducted on contacts of known cases also came back negative.

The health services also announced that they have performed 118 tests on immigrants at recaption centres.

The total number of SARS-CoV-2 infections now stands at 975 and 18 deaths.

Two patients are still hospitalized at the reference hospital Famagusta General, while another two patients are being treated on ventilators at the Intensive Care Unit of Nicosia General Hospital.