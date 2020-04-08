COVID19: Around 4,300 Cypriots want to come home

A total of 4,289 Cypriot citizens caught up in the corona crisis have registered through the online platform connect2cy their desire to be repatriated, the majority (3,600) of whom are university students.

CNA reported that 2,090 Cypriots overseas want to be repatriated between April 15-30, 1,102 from May 1-15, 456 on May 16-31, 337 from June 1-15, 169 prefer June 16-30.

Approximately 16,000 citizens have registered with the online platform connect2cy for Cypriots abroad. The Foreign Ministry platform was launched on March 31.

Overseas Cypriot students – the vast majority of those abroad – are not among those categories that Cyprus has said it will fly back to the island.

The Foreign Ministry set up the online registration for all those wishing to be repatriated to express their interest through the connect2cy platform (www.connect2cy.gov.cy), to better coordinate an action plan.

According to the Ministry, any decisions concerning repatriation will be made taking into consideration the COVID-19 as it evolves and the opinion of expert advisors of the government.

Those entering the territory of the Republic of Cyprus will be quarantined for 14 days at premises designated by the state, except those who had travelled abroad for medical reasons.

These individuals will remain in self-isolation to continue their treatment unhindered.

All commercial flights to Cyprus have been banned until April 18.