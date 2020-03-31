COVID19: Cyprus campaign to register Cypriots abroad

Cyprus’ Foreign Ministry has launched a new online platform “connect2cy” where Cypriots abroad can register through the website www.connect2cy.gov.cy during the coronavirus crisis.

It has urged every Cypriot who is abroad to sign up as soon as possible.

The Ministry says that in the midst of a global crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the registration of all Cypriot citizens who are abroad is “extremely important”.

It is expected to enhance the Ministry’s ability to precisely chart the presence of Cypriots around the globe and “be in a position to offer consular help in an even more effective manner where it is necessary, also through the network of the Republic`s diplomatic missions abroad”.

The platform was fast-tracked due to the crisis for the Foreign Ministry to establish a channel of communication with users to reconnect Cypriot citizens abroad with their country and to inform them immediately of important matters of interest to them.

For further information and technical support, citizens may contact the Ministry through the Crisis Management National Centre at +357 22801000.

List of doctors for Cypriots abroad

The Foreign Ministry has published a list of doctors to facilitate Cypriots abroad, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Special arrangements were made for the UK and Greece, where most Cypriots are located.

Cypriots in the UK who need to contact a doctor can send an email to [email protected] or call the 0207 124 4090 hotline allowing access to a list of doctors cooperating with the

National Federation of Cypriots in the United Kingdom.

Cypriots in Greece can contact directly one of the following doctors:

Athens

Dr Nikos Ioannou – Cardiologist 6932275185

Dr Antonis Polydorou – Cardiologist 6946825858

Dr Costas Christodoulou – Gynecologist 6944541571

Dr Michalis Papadimitriou – Urologist 6977998088

Dr Michael Kymisis- Pathologist 6932967771

Dr Andreas Zambas – Gynecologist 6972910006

Dr Savvas Ioannidis – Surgeon 6944528132

Thessaloniki

Dr Charalambos Charalambous – Pathologist 6944601449

Dr Dimitris Efstathiou – Surgeon 6945466070

Dr Charis Fokas – Cardiologist 6944845244

Dr Lambros Razis – Surgeon Ophthalmologist 6979110033

Kastoria

Dr Nikos Nikolaidis – Gynecologist 6945383881

Cypriots in other countries should contact the diplomatic missions of the Republic of Cyprus to receive the contact details of authorized doctors.

The list of diplomatic missions is accessible at www.mfa.gov.cy/mfa/mfa2016.nsf/mfa50_en/mfa50_en?OpenDocument

