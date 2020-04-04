COVID19: UNic launches online diagnostic tool, healthy living tips

The University of Nicosia has launched a web-based platform that includes a self-diagnostic tool for people to determine if they are a suspected COVID-19 suspect, as well as healthy lifestyle tips and other online resources developed by university’s medical school.

The main feature of the UNIC Coronavirus Health and Research Portal is the ‘Online COVID-19 Diagnostic Tool’.

The university said in an announcement that “those who are concerned that they have contracted COVID-19 can use the diagnostic tool, developed by the University of Nicosia Primary Care Centre to determine whether you are a suspected COVID-19 case and instruct you on what to do next, or outline the next steps if you are a confirmed COVID-19 case and in self-isolation.”

The university announcement said the portal also lists COVID-19 contact points, useful phone numbers, contact information and resources during the current crisis.

Another feature of the portal is the page with ‘Healthy Living Resources’, to help people adapt to the lockdown environment both physically and mentally, providing a range of healthy lifestyle tips and resources during social distancing, including exercise and health regimens.

The portal also tracks ongoing research and analysis relating to SARS-CoV-2 and the COVID-19 crisis, by University of Nicosia faculty across academic disciplines. The section on ‘Research and Analysis’ houses related papers, podcasts, and articles, while there is also a section on faculty interviews, commentary and contributions in the media about the current situation.

The university said many of its faculty members are actively involved in helping respond to the crisis and welcome collaborations with other universities or stakeholders.

Those interested in collaborating on COVID19 related research should contact [email protected] .

The announcement said “more tools and resources will be made available in the coming days”.