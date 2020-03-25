COVID19: Cyprus fines 31 people for violating curfew

Some 31 drivers and pedestrians have been charged in Cyprus for violating the ban on unnecessary movement that came into force on March 24, said the police.

Police checked 3,100 premises and three of them were booked in Paphos for violating the decree which incurs a 150 euro fine.

A total of 200 vehicles and pedestrians were checked across the island.

Eight violators were found in Nicosia, 10 in Limassol, one in Larnaca, 11 in Paphos and one in the government-controlled area of Morphou district.

Meanwhile, 20 confirmed cases of coronavirus are currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, two in the ICU.

One patient who was being treated for COVID-19 was released Wednesday after testing negative following treatment.

Famagusta hospital has also set up a ‘drive-through’ testing process whereby people referred there by the 1420 hotline can be tested as they drive through the hospital’s basement parking area.

A total of 170 samples were taken from medical staff and patients at Larnaca General Hospital pathology ward after a confirmed case of coronavirus concerning an elderly patient there.

The man has been taken at the Famagusta General Hospital where coronavirus patients are being treated.

Meanwhile, three repatriation flights departed on Wednesday from Larnaca airport to take people back to Russia, Greece and Serbia.

There is also an Aegean flight due to land in Larnaca at around 4.30 pm carrying 60 people who qualify under the regulations for entry.

Divorced parents

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou issued a new decree excluding certain categories from the ban on unnecessary movements, such as parents who are divorced or separated, people with disabilities and individuals with chronic diseases.

It says businesses selling medical equipment and consumables, vehicle spare parts and accessories are excluded from the suspension of operations.

Negative test

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and his close aides have tested negative for COVID-19, government spokesman Kyriacos Koushos told the Cyprus News Agency.

“All of us who were tested on Tuesday was found to be negative to the virus,” Koushos said.

Samples for COVID-19 tests were taken from the President, his aides, members of the Presidential Palace staff and the Presidential Guard who came into close contact with the President.

The spokesman said that on Thursday samples will also be taken from the other members of the Presidential Guard and staff for COVID-19 tests.