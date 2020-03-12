Cyprus Casinos implements gatherings ban

Following the Decree issued by the Minister of Health on 11 March which bans more than 75 people gathering or present in the same indoor area, Cyprus Casinos said it is implementing the COVID-19 measure with immediate effect.

Access to guests visiting casinos will be limited to 75 persons, including C2 staff, and no more guests will be allowed.

In an effort to further ensure the safety of customers and employees, table games at Limassol and Nicosia will remain closed until further notice.

The electronic roulette with 10 terminals at Limassol and the electronic roulette with 12 terminals at Nicosia will remain available. As an additional preventive measure, Cyprus Casinos has decided to postpone events, promotions and tier benefits until further notice.

Cyprus Casinos said it is acting promptly and proactively to protect the health and safety of all of its employees and guests as a top priority

All staff and customers are required to go through mandatory temperature checks prior to entering the casinos’ premises. The checks are conducted by Health & Safety Representatives and Security Officers on duty. It is noted that following the directive of the World Health Organisation (WHO), employees, suppliers and customers with a mild cough or low-grade fever (37.5°C and above) are advised to stay at home. Cyprus Casinos reserve the right to refuse entry to anyone who falls under this category.

Hand sanitisers have been placed in all public areas at the casinos’ premises while disposable gloves are available for customers at all information desks. At the same time, as part of the daily cleaning process, staff members have been using disinfectants to clean all areas. As an additional precaution, the casinos have been disinfecting all the slot machines cabinets, tables, chairs, since the beginning of March, while all colour chips have been cleaned.

Furthermore, Melco has been keeping a record of all employees who have been abroad in the past month and has advised them to take all the necessary precautions.

Cyprus Casinos require full compliance with the above and will keep enforcing strict measures at the casinos, in order to ensure a safe entertainment environment and the wellbeing of its staff and guests.