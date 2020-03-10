Cyprus revises instructions for UK travellers

Cyprus’ Health Ministry on Tuesday issued revised self-isolation instructions to cover people who do not have any symptoms but have travelled to the UK and Greece where there is an outbreak of COVID-19.

The Health Ministry revised its instructions to the travelling public after Cyprus saw its first two coronavirus cases on Monday and Italy being put under complete lockdown to stop coronavirus spreading.

The ministry urges passengers coming from the following countries in the past 14 days to follow the instructions below:

Category 1:

All passengers who have lived or travelled to the below countries/ areas must go into isolation under medical supervision.

Hubei province in China

Italy

Iran

South Korea

Category 2:

All passengers who have lived or travelled to the below countries/ areas must self-isolate at home for 14 days (restrict close contact and movement, keep basic rules of hygiene and monitor and report symptoms).

– Rest of China (excluding district of Hubei)

– Japan

– Hong Kong

– Germany

– France

– Spain

– Greece

– United Kingdom

Category 3:

All passengers who have lived or travelled to the above countries/ areas must self-monitor without any restrictions to their movements and in the event of any symptoms must remain at home and contact 1420 giving their recent travel history.

– Switzerland

– Netherlands

– Sweden

– Belgium

– Singapore

The Health Ministry advises the public to adhere to instructions on personal hygiene and take precautions.

If they have any symptoms which suggest a respiratory infection, they must IMMEDIATELY call the ambulance service at 1420.