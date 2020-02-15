Ayia Napa Marina preparing for summer opening

Ayia Napa Marina is soon to complete a trial period for its berthing facilities and related services before officially opening sometime in the summer.

The consortium behind the marina project told the Financial Mirror that all facilities, including customs, and police headquarters are in place and the marina services will soon be open to the public.

Also opening later on in the year will be a part of the marina’s commercial area with cafes and restaurants welcoming customers.

The completed areas of the marina can host approximately 600 yachts in wet and dry storage.

Ayia Napa Marina officials said wet slips can accommodate boats up to 65 metres in length, while a specially designed 4 level Dry Stack storage facility is available for yachts up to 10 metres in length.

To ensure a hassle-free experience for yacht owners, Dry Stack Services will offer innovative facilities based on the three pillars of knowledge-quality-speed.

The yacht berthing and service system comply with the most up-to-date specifications for luxury marinas.

For all yachts of 30 metres in length or less, fingerstyle birthing and all related services will be provided, while every yacht owner can enjoy analytical information at any time about water, power and fuel consumption from their mobile phone or PC.

The marina is open for trial operations under real conditions.

The purpose of this pilot procedure is that of establishing the smooth functioning of the marina in practice and to effectively resolve any possible problems and/or difficulties that may arise.

Located between the beaches of Ayia Thekla and Makronissos, Ayia Napa Marina will offer 190 spacious luxury apartments in two towers, 29 luxury villas, a marina with significant mooring capacity and world-class facilities for 600 yachts, a shipyard, and a series of select shops and restaurants offering top-class services and amenities for those living in, and visiting, the marina.

Billionaire Egyptian investor Naguib Sawiris in 2017 launched the €300 mln project in partnership with Cypriot entrepreneur Stavros Caramondanis.

The project, developed by ΜΜ Makronisos Marina and contracted to Terna AE of Greece, will include commercial and residential property of 30,000 sqm and employ 800 people during the construction phase, hiring a further 200 people for its operation.