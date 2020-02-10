Ryanair to launch Paphos to Yerevan route 

Ryanair announced a new year-round Paphos route to Yerevan in Armenia, with a twice-weekly service commencing in June as part of its renewed Cyprus 2020 schedule.

“Cypriot consumers and visitors to Armenia can now book flights between Cyprus and Armenia, flying on the lowest fares and with the greenest/cleanest major airline in Europe, with the lowest CO 2 emissions,” said Ryanair.

Ryanair’s Chiara Ravara said European tourists and business travellers prefer direct flights with greener airlines “rather than high emission connecting flights through the polluting hubs of Germany, France and Holland”.

The Ireland-based budget airline has already started operations in Armenia with flights to Rome and Milan.

The company will add Berlin, Memmingen (Germany), Athens and Thessaloniki (Greece) to the list in spring and summer.

Wizz Air too will be launching a new route from the Armenian capital to Cyprus, connecting Yerevan to Larnaca from June 1.

The Hungarian budget carrier had earlier confirmed it will fly from the Armenian capital to Vilnius (Lithuania) and Vienna (Austria) – also twice a week each – starting from spring.