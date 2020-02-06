Cyprus gets eurozone nod to repay IMF early

The eurozone’s bailout fund agreed on Thursday to Cyprus repaying €6.3 bln of costly crisis loans from the International Monetary Fund, so it can replace them with cheaper loans from the market.

Under the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) deal, Cyprus can pay back the 2013 bailout loans it drew from the IMF during the sovereign debt crisis before they expire but must be ready then to repay the same amount of loans it took from the eurozone fund.

But the ESM agreed on Thursday to waive this right.

“The early repayment of Cyprus’ outstanding loan to the IMF will be beneficial for both the country and the ESM,” ESM head Klaus Regling said in a statement.

“Cyprus currently enjoys a positive market perception and favourable financing conditions. It can, therefore, substitute the IMF debt with financing at a lower cost and longer maturity from capital markets.

That strengthens Cyprus’s debt sustainability,” said ESM Managing Director Regling. (source Reuters)