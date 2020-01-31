Visiting GHS doctors after hours will cost €25

The General Healthcare Scheme just got more expensive with patients liable to be charged €25 for visiting a doctor outside normal working hours.

The Cyprus Health Insurance Organisation has announced that both general practitioners and specialists can charge patients up to €25 for visits after 8 pm or before 7 am.

It said patients visiting doctors between 8 pm and 7 am on weekdays, and at any time on weekends or public holidays will be asked to pay the doctor a higher fee as they would if not referred by their GP.

This fee excludes visits/services by doctors specialising in radiology, radiotherapy, cytology and pathological anatomy.

The HIO is also asking beneficiaries to report cases where the above-mentioned charge is not applied by physicians at the GHS helpline 17000 or via email [email protected].