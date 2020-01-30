President ready for five-party conference on Cyprus

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades told the UN he is ready to take part in an informal five-party conference to reach an agreement on the terms of reference for moribund Cyprus talks to resume.

He made his position known on possible talks involving guarantor powers Greece, Turkey and Britain during a telephone conversation with UN Special Adviser Jane Holl Lute.

Anastasiades also pointed to the continuous Turkish violations of the sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus.

According to a statement, the President reiterated his readiness and political will to participate in an informal five-party conference, in order to agree on the terms of reference that will lead to a new round of result-orientated Cyprus talks.

“During the exchange, the President pointed out to Lute that Turkey’s continued violations of the sovereign rights of Cyprus not only did not help create the required climate but raised concerns of the Greek Cypriots about Turkey’s real intentions.”

Lute assured that she will convey to the UN Secretary-General the intentions and concerns raised.