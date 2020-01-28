Foreign Minister to discuss Turkey and Libya in Rome visit

Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides will hold talks in Rome on Wednesday with his Italian counterpart Luigi Di Maio on latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean in view of Turkish activity in the region.

On the agenda will be Turkey’s illegal actions in the marine zones of the Republic of Cyprus and Ankara’s maritime and security deal with Libya will be discussed.

Christodoulides will have a tête-à-tête meeting with Di Maio, after which talks with the participation of their delegations will take place.

The focus will be on unfolding developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East covering energy and energy security and cooperation in these areas on a bilateral, multilateral, and European level.

The ministers will also discuss bilateral relations and EU issues, including migration where both countries seek more support from Brussels.

During his stay in Rome, Christodoulides will also meet Claudio Descalzi, the CEO of Italian energy giant Eni.

The Italian firm is heavily involved in the island’s gas exploration strategy and Turkey plans to drill in a block that Cyprus has licensed to Eni and France’s Total.