UEFA delegation in Cyprus to tackle match-fixing

A delegation of UEFA experts is in Cyprus to discuss with authorities how to combat match-fixing and corruption in local football.

The visit comes after UEFA notified the Cyprus Football Association (CFA) of five games where match-fixing is believed to have taken place through suspicious betting activity.

Officials from Europe’s governing body are on the island at the invitation of the CFA and will hold meetings with Justice Minister George Savvides and representatives of the football Clubs.

Savvides will hold discussions with UEFA officials, the chief of police and the CFA on Tuesday.

On Monday morning a meeting at Cyprus Police Headquarters took place involving the UEFA and CFA delegations.

The main focus of the meeting is the ‘red notices’ UEFA sent on suspicious betting activity that could mean match fixing.

UEFA will brief authorities and the clubs on procedures they need to follow in reporting possible fixed matches through betting.

The delegation comprises the head of Mission, a UEFA investigator and a representative of Sport Radar, a company which has the responsibility to gather data for UEFA’s betting fraud detection system.

The visit comes after all Cyprus football matches were suspended earlier in January due to a bomb attack against a referee and police are investigating the match-fixing allegation based on UEFA’s evidence.