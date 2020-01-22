UEFA experts to visit Cyprus to help prevent match-fixing

A UEFA group of experts on combating match-fixing will visit Cyprus next week at the invitation of the Cyprus Football Association (CFA) after it came under fire for corruption in the game.

According to the CFA, the UEFA delegation will hold meetings with the Minister of Justice and the police, as well as football clubs to brief them on the process followed to send a report to UEFA for possible fixed matches through betting.

The delegation will comprise the head of Mission, a UEFA investigator and a representative of Sport Radar, a company which has the responsibility to gather data for UEFA’s betting fraud detection system.

European football’s governing body was called in after the CFA received five notifications from UEFA over matches it believes were rigged due to suspect betting patterns.

The visit, on January 27, comes after all Cyprus football matches were suspended last weekend due to a bomb attack against a referee and police launched a probe into match-fixing.