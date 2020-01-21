Industrial recycling bins for Larnaca in February

A total of 68 submerged bins for recycling are expected to operate in Larnaca’s tourist area next month to service producers of large amounts of waste.

In statements to CNA, Larnaca Mayor Andreas Vyras said, “we paid particular attention in completing this specific project quickly.”

“Personnel are in training and our goal is for the new bins to become operational from February 1 because through this project we will reach many targets.”

The key aim is to have a recycling bin close to units where the greatest quantities of waste can be found such as hotels, restaurants and recreational centres.

It also resolves the problem of visual pollution and bad smells during the summer months in the coastal area.

Vyras said, “the quantities of recyclable materials collected from restaurants, recreation seaside centres and hotels through collecting solid waste at the source will increase.”

The programme will run for five years, he said, adding that “we will try to find more funds to extend it to other areas of the city facing problems of a similar nature.”

A total of 68 bins will be placed in 17 locations along Larnaca`s seafront such as Mackenzie and the Phinikoudes.

“We believe that it is the best way to achieve great recycling quantities, but also to correct the visual pollution, bad smell and additional problems created,” Vyras said.

The project is available for local authorities which have hotel units on their coastal front, aiming to establish the separate collection of recyclable waste such as paper, metal, plastics, glass and even organic waste from hotels and restaurants.