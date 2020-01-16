Cypriot employees are not so well connected

Being connected while on the go is increasingly important in business but Cyprus employees are less likely to be provided with devices to keep them in touch when not at the office.

Cyprus ranks in the bottom six in the EU for ensuring their employees can stay online outside the office environment.

Some 61% of Cyprus firms provide staff with mobile devices which is below the EU average of 68%.

More and more EU enterprises are equipping staff with mobile phones, tablets or laptops, enabling them to connect to the internet for business purposes when they are not in the office.

In 2019, more than two thirds (68%) of the enterprises in the European Union provided mobile devices with access to the internet to staff.

In 36% of EU enterprises, more than a fifth of the staff were provided with such devices.

Almost all enterprises provided mobile devices with an internet connection to staff in the Nordic countries Finland (96%), Denmark (92%) and Sweden (87%).

This share was 80% or more also in Croatia, Lithuania (both 86%), Czechia, Slovenia (both 83%), Estonia and Austria (both 80%).

In contrast, only 46% of the enterprises in Bulgaria provided such mobile devices with an internet connection to any of their staff.

This share was 60% or less also in Greece (56%), Romania (58%) and the United Kingdom (60%).