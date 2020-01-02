Total bank deposits drop to €48.6 bln in November

Total deposits held in Cyprus banks reached €48.6 billion in November 2019, while outstanding loans were €34.2 bln, data released by the Central Bank of Cyprus show.

Total deposits in November recorded a net drop of €84.1 mln, compared with a net decrease of €158.3 mln in October.

The annual growth rate reached 2.2% up from 1.8% in October.

Total loans in November exhibited a net increase of €34.9 mln, compared with a net decrease of €75 mln in October.

The annual growth rate stood at 1.3%, remaining unchanged from the previous month.

The outstanding amount of total loans reached €34.2 bln in November.