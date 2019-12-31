US sees Cyprus as a valued partner in Eastern Mediterranean

Cyprus is a force for stability, democracy, and prosperity, and a valued US partner in the important Eastern Mediterranean region, a senior State Department official said.

The official made the comments during a briefing via teleconference on Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s travel to Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Cyprus.

“We work together with Cyprus on a wide range of issues, including combating money laundering, fighting terrorism, enhancing maritime and border security.”

“The United States is committed to engaging with our allies and partners in the Eastern Mediterranean – of course, including the Republic of Cyprus – to uphold stability and prosperity in the region.”

While in Nicosia on January 7, Pompeo will meet President Nicos Anastasiades and Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides to reaffirm the robust US-Cyprus relationship.

Pompeo will also meet with Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci, and “reaffirm to leaders of both communities continued US support for the UN-facilitated, Cypriot-led efforts to reunify Cyprus as a bi-zonal, bicommunal federation in line with UN Security Council resolutions.”

He official said the US is proud of a very long history of strong people-to-people ties with Cyprus.

More than 6,000 business, political, and cultural leaders from both communities have studied in the United States since 1960.

The Senior State Department official pointed out that Secretary Pompeo has worked to strengthen these ties, including by participating in a high-level engagement of the 3+1 group – that’s Cyprus, Greece, Israel, and the United States – to advance multilateral cooperation.

“So, we’re looking forward to building on these successes as we continue to collaborate with the Republic of Cyprus on shared priorities.” (source CNA)