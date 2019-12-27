Woman in Turkish plane ‘hijacking’ faces 10 years in prison

A woman arrested in Istanbul, Turkey, after threatening to blow up an aircraft which was to fly to Tymbou (Ercan) airport in Turkish occupied Cyprus, faces 10 years in prison.

The incident occurred on 18 December while the plane was preparing to take off from the runway at the Sabiha Gokcen airport in the eastern part of the city.

The woman named as Nikar D, had her head covered in a veil, holding a copy of the Qur’an and a photo of an unidentified man, shouting that she was about to blow up the plane.

She was caught on camera telling passengers that she is a “live bomber” and had planted a total of five bombs.

“I am a FETO member, and I will blow up the aircraft,” she shouted in Turkish.

FETO which stands for the Fethullahist Terrorist Organization was allegedly set up by Turkish cleric Fetullah Gulen. He has lived in self-imposed exile in the US since 1999.

FETO has been accused of orchestrating the July 2016 failed coup against Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

Gulen denies the claim, insisting he runs a peaceful Islamic movement known as Hizmet.

In videos taken by fellow passengers, posted on social media, the woman is seen arguing with other passengers, accusing them of going to Cyprus to gamble.

“I support FETO and I want a FETO rule in Turkey,” shouted the woman.

The woman who was finally arrested and removed from the plane is now being charged with “hijacking a plane” and faces a five to 10-year prison sentence.

While being brought before a Criminal Court in Istanbul, the woman threw herself to the floor shouting that she had been reacting to the way plane staff had treated her when she was on board.