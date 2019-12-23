Cyprus Airways makes inaugural flight from Paphos to Athens

Cyprus Airways launched its inaugural flight from Paphos to Athens on Saturday 21 December 2019 with the aircraft receiving a ceremonial water salute at the Greek airport.

Branded sweets were offered at the gate to all passengers travelling on the inaugural flight to Paphos. Similarly, Paphos Airport welcomed the first Cyprus Airways direct flight from Athens with a traditional water arch salutation.

Cyprus Airways connects Paphos with Athens with 3 flights a week. In addition to the connection with Athens, Cyprus Airways will fly to Tel Aviv from Paphos starting Summer 2020.

The company said it will also continue its flights from Larnaca to Athens, Thessaloniki, Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Heraklion during the winter season.

Natalia Popova, Chief Commercial Officer of Cyprus Airways said: “We are very excited to launch flights from Paphos Airport, the island’s second airport.

We feel that it is our duty to respond to the local market’s needs and we continually monitor our route network towards this direction for improvements”.

Passengers can book their flights through cyprusairways.com, Cyprus Airways Call Centre (National call free 8000 8111 or international on +357 24000053) or through their travel agent.