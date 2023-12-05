Volt Cyprus eyes European, solution targets

Political newcomers, Volt Cyprus, aim to assert an enduring presence in society, according to founding members of the pro-EU and European federalist party.

The inaugural conference for the newly established Cyprus branch of Volt Europa convened on Sunday afternoon at the ‘Filoxenia’ Conference Centre in Nicosia, with the interim leadership vowing to shake up the island’s political landscape.

“We are here to deliver where traditional parties have failed to do so,” stated the party’s co-President and member of parliament Alexandra Attalides.

Speaking to the Financial Mirror, Attalides reiterated Volt Cyprus’s mission to promote a ‘United Cyprus within a United Europe’.

Volt’s co-president expressed concern about the challenges to Europe’s values and the European project, both from internal populist and far-right movements and external threats such as those from Putin’s Russia.

“As Volt Cyprus, one of our founding principles is a united Cyprus within the framework of a federal, bicommunal, bizonal solution, ending the island’s division,” she stated.

“Our priority is the resolution of the Cyprus problem and the federal evolution of our country. As a party, we are open to everyone living on this island, aiming to unite all communities, from Greek Cypriots, Turkish Cypriots, to Maronites and others sharing this land.”

“As a party, we will push for the resumption of peace talks from where they were suspended at Crans Montana, within the Guterres framework,” she affirmed.

Attalides explained that Volt Cyprus emerged from the collaboration of active citizens and political organisations based on common principles and values, including Europeanism, bi-communalism, and modernisation.

Inoperative democracy

She further stated that the party would address issues such as corruption, unfair distribution of privileges, inoperative democracy, and rising nationalism, all linked to the perpetuation of the national problem.

“We aim to end militarisation and division, promote reform and transparency of state institutions, and most importantly, we aim for the unity of our land and our people in a united, democratic, and strong Europe,” she said.

“No one should be left behind, when it comes to their rights,” she added.

Attalides emphasised Volt’s commitment to equal opportunities, noting the party’s constitutional provision for two co-presidents, one female and one male. Volt Cyprus includes Turkish Cypriot members, with one holding a senior position in the executive committee.

The newly founded party’s co-president, who was elected MP with the Green party in 2021, described Volt Cyprus as a progressive, environmentalist party advocating for an increased presence of Renewable Energy Sources in the bloc’s energy mix.

The party’s formation resulted from the association of independent active citizens and the collaboration of the ‘New Wave’ and ‘Famagusta for Cyprus’ movements. Volt Cyprus operates under the Volt Europa umbrella, active in more than 30 countries.