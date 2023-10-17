Russian mother jailed for daughter’s pool death

233 views
1 min read

The Russian mother of a 10-year-old girl who tragically died in a swimming pool incident has been sentenced to 12 months for her reckless and dangerous actions resulting in her daughter’s death.

She was convicted by the Paphos District Court after pleading guilty to the offence of causing her daughter’s death through negligence.

At the time of the incident, the 42-year-old woman, a tourist, was discovered drunk and unconscious at the scene.

The mother and her daughter had been residing in a villa in Coral Bay near Paphos since July 15, with the unfortunate event unfolding on the afternoon of July 20.

Guests of the mother were the ones who alerted the police after finding the child lifeless in the pool, with the woman unconscious.

Emergency services were swiftly dispatched, and the child, who had a preexisting health condition, was retrieved from the pool by the fire service.

Meanwhile, the unconscious mother was transported to Paphos General Hospital.

The woman was placed into custody at Limassol General while receiving psychological support for shock after being informed of her daughter’s death.

Tags:

You might be interested in

View all

Latest from Cyprus