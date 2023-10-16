/

Nicosia willing to help Israel-Hamas de-escalation

President Nikos Christodoulides has contacted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to convey Nicosia’s readiness to contribute in any way to de-escalate the current Middle East crisis.

Government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis posted on platform X that the President of the Republic had a telephone conversation with the Israeli Prime Minister on Sunday, during which he condemned the terrorist attacks against Israel.

He also informed the Israeli Prime Minister that Cyprus, a country that maintains excellent relations with states in the region but also as the closest EU Member State, is ready to contribute in any way possible to de-escalate the situation in the region.

The President also stressed the need to prevent further civilian casualties on all sides.

Israel vowed to “demolish Hamas” as its troops massed on the border with Gaza, amid diplomatic efforts to get aid to the millions of Palestinians besieged there after Hamas’ deadly rampage through Israeli border towns.

Top US officials warned that the war between Israel and militant group Hamas could escalate, as American warships headed to the area amid growing clashes on Israel’s northern border with Lebanon.

Thousands of Palestinians have evacuated Gaza City for southern areas of the enclave after Israel’s warnings. Hamas has asked them to stay put.

The latest violence has caused more than 1,400 deaths in Israel and more than 2,600 in Gaza.

