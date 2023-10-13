TUS Airways suspends Israel flights

Larnaca-based TUS Airways has followed Cypriot carrier Cyprus Airways in temporarily suspending all services to and from Tel Aviv effective from Saturday.

This includes all Tel Aviv flights to/from Larnaca, Athens, Paphos and Heraklion.

Normally, the airline has up to three flights daily to Israel.

Since the Hamas attacks on October 7, TUS has continued operations and added more than 25 flights to/from Tel Aviv to support its customers and help people get to where they need to be.

Philip Saunders, CCO at TUS Airways, said: “TUS Airways deeply regrets the need to suspend services to and from Tel Aviv.

“Safety remains our primary responsibility, and this decision has been made after a thorough review of the developing situation.

“Over the last few days, our crews and Head Office teams have done an amazing job adding many additional flights to provide an air bridge to and from Israel.

“We will always be committed to serving Tel Aviv and will resume services safely at the earliest opportunity.”

TUS Airways said it will continue to review the situation daily to resume services safely at the earliest opportunity.

“We would ask customers to refrain from calling our Contact Centre regarding confirmed flight cancellations as high call volumes are preventing us from answering within normal waiting times.”

The company said it would refund tickets passengers booked on cancelled flights as quickly as possible, “and there is no need for customers to contact us on this matter at the present time”.

The airline said it will provide further updates as soon as they are available.

The decision to halt flights comes after Cyprus Airways operated its last flight out of Tel Aviv on Thursday.